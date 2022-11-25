Homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-backed loans will be able to buy flood insurance from private companies, rather than having to get coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday.
People with FHA-insured mortgages are required to have flood insurance if they live in areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated as being at high risk of flooding. But in the past, they have been required to buy the coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Effective Dec. 21, they will also be able to buy the coverage from private flood insurers.
“Flood insurance is required to ensure families and individuals are prepared if disaster strikes,” Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a prepared statement. “Increasing consumer options for this important protection is one way we are building more resilient communities in the face of climate change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.