New House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell on Monday announced her top lieutenants heading into the 2023 legislative session.
Driskell, D-Tampa, made the announcement hours before a ceremony in the House chamber to formally mark her designation as the Democratic leader. Rep. Dotie Joseph, a Miami-Dade County attorney with long-standing ties to Driskell, will serve as leader pro tem-pore.
“I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing Representative Joseph for over 20 years.
From the time we were at George-town Law to now, she has always been a consistent champion for justice,” Driskell said in a statement, alluding to the fact that both received law degrees from George-town University.
Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, was tapped to serve as policy chairwoman. Skidmore was elected in 2020 and re-elected this year after serving a previous stint in the House from 2006 through 2010. Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, was named floor leader.
Gottlieb, who also is an attorney, was first elected to the House in 2018. Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a former Parkland mayor, was chosen as House Democratic whip.
The 2023 regular legislative session will start March 7.
