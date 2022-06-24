A JUNETEENTH HISTORY LESSON
Clyde Harris, center, shows Tony Orr, right, a map of what Boynton Beach looked like in 1956 during a Juneteenth Festival, Celebration of Freedom on June 19 in Boynton Beach. Hundreds attended the event in the South Florida city. It was one of the many festivals that happened around the state and in the U.S. celebrating the federal holiday.
