Two leading lawmakers in the House say there are still some silver linings in the 2023 legislative session.
At the halfway point of the 2023 Florida legislative session, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell readily admitted last week that her party was unable to stop expansion of the Don’t Say Gay law or passage of the six-week abortion ban.
“We don’t have the numbers,” she told the Florida Courier.
Rep. Diane Hart (D-Tampa), who is chair of the Democratic Black Caucus, concurred.
“(Republicans) have the supermajority and they remind you of it every step of the way,” she said.
In phone interviews with the Courier, both Driskell and Hart shared that while Democrats may be at a disadvantage in the Legislature, they are making strides otherwise.
Between now and the end of the session on May 5, Democrats will continue to directly engage with constituents on the economic issues they care most about like homeowners’ insurance, affordable housing and Medicaid expansion, Driskell said.
“So many of the ‘culture wars’ are unpopular with the people,” she said. “Florida has become unaffordable for so many Floridians.”
Favorable response to sickle cell bill, others
Most recently, DeSantis signed Florida’s most restrictive law on abortion to date that bans most abortions after six weeks. The six-week ban won’t be immediately enacted but is expected to go into effect after the state Supreme Court rules on a constitutional challenge against the current 15-week law.
Driskell said Democrats have “taken the message directly to the people” via
town halls before and during the session. Other engagement tactics include hosting constituent groups at the Capitol and working with student organization Stand for Freedom to arrange testimonies at committee hearings.
“We’re fighting so hard to make sure people know they have options,” she said. “The have an alternative and it’s the Democratic caucus.”
There are a few silver linings: HB 121, a bill sponsored by Rep. Robin Bartleman (D-Weston) that increases income eligibility for Florida Kidcare Program, is receiving bipartisan support.
And two bills that Driskell is sponsoring – one that creates a Historic Cemeteries Program Advisory Council (HB 49) and another that calls for Medicaid to cover sickle cell drugs (HB 1481) – are getting favorable responses from both sides of the aisle.
Dems want DeSantis’ book put under review
Hart said Democrats also are fighting back against bad policy, although it’s not been successful. “We’re offering amendments to every bad bill (Republicans) offer,” she said. “We’re voting in unison.”
To fight back against book banning, Democrats called for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” to be put under review. “It’s a way to raise awareness that the culture wars he’s pushing are ridiculous,” Driskell said.
Hart concurred, pointing at the governor’s decision to block a new Advanced Placement Black history course from high schools.
“We see racism live and well in not being able to teach (Black) history,” Hart said. “To be able take away our ability to teach history as it happened…it’s terrible.”
On Tennessee expulsions
Driskell said recent events in Tennessee, which involved the expulsion of two Democratic representatives by the Republican supermajority, have made it imperative that both sides remain “mindful of decorum.”
“It was shocking to see that in Tennessee,” she said. “We’re making sure we’re maintaining the decorum, so every member feels respected and that they belong.”
The Tennessee representatives, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis, have been reinstated.
Hart called this year’s session the worst she’s experienced since her 2018 election to the Legislature. Despite any hostilities, the Democratic caucus “has been holding it together,” she said. “We’re voting in unison.”
Hart said she encourages constituents to make their voices heard – now and at the voting booth. While flipping the House of Representatives in one term may not be feasible, it’s a strong possibility that in 2024 Democrats can capture the governor’s mansion, Hart said.
“People have to go to the polls,” she said. “Every vote counts.”
Session at a glance
Just two weeks remain in the current legislative session. Sine die, the closing day of the session, is May 5. Here’s a few bills that have already passed:
HB 543 – Permitless carry – allows gun owners to carry weapons without a permit.
HB 1 – Provides vouchers for all students regardless of economic background.
SB 102 – Provides incentives for investments in affordable housing and encourages mixed-use developments in commercial areas.
