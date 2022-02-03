FBI joins local law enforcement to find the culprits of the latest round of intimidations.
“Why would anyone want to hurt an HBCU?”
That’s the question posed by Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP President Cynthia Slater this week after news of a bomb threat at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
Slater’s question is one that HBCU leaders, local law enforcement officers as well as the FBI are grappling with after bomb threats this week and on Jan. 3 at some historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) around the country.
On Monday morning, B-CU was on lockdown due to a bomb threat. It was one of 14 Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) around the country that received the threats this week.
The FBI is investigating the threat at each of the HBCUs.
An early morning call to the Volusia County emergency dispatch indicated that there was an active shooter threat on the Daytona campus as well as an explosive device threat. The shooting threat, according to the call, was expected to happen around lunchtime Monday.
The neo-Nazi group, “Atomwaffen,’’ was linked to the call to B-CU, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Law enforcement swept through the B-CU campus and found nothing.
On Tuesday morning, Edward Waters University, a historically Black university in Jacksonville, also received a threat. The Jacksonville Times Union reported late Tuesday morning that a sweep of Edward Waters by law enforcement had found nothing.
Targeting ‘sacred places’
“The Black community is displeased with the vitriol coming out of our country at this time. This violence harkens to the time of church bombings and fires at Black churches in the past,” Slater said in a statement that was distributed by the Florida State Conference NAACP. “Schools and churches are the most sacred places outside of our families.”
Slater and others are trying to find answers for the sudden onslaught of threats to Black institutions.
“Why would anyone want to hurt an HBCU? Black institutions haven’t hurt anybody. We had to create Black institutions because we weren’t accepted at others,” she said. “Why are some threatened by our rise in society? The community needs to come together and not allow violence to overtake our city.”
The Daytona Beach Police Department addressed the matter during a press conference on Monday.
“We responded to a phone call around 4:35 a.m. which told us that explosives were in duffel bags and back-packs with C4 [explosives] on the north and east end of campus. A second call was made with a threat of an active shooter for 12:30 p.m. so we kept campus locked down further,” stated Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“The person on the phone laid claim to being a part of this neo-Nazi group,’’ Young added.
After 2:30 p.m. students were back to moving around and about on B-CU’s campus.
B-CU president responds
B-CU also thanked the B-CU family and law enforcement on Monday.
In a statement posted on the university’s website on Monday, Powell stated, “This has been a tremendously troubling event. On behalf of the student body, faculty and staff, we offer our deep gratitude to the Daytona Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for their rapid and complete response.
“We also say thank you to our students who clearly understood the gravity of this moment and complied with the lockdown directive contributing to the overall safety and effectiveness of the response. We are grateful for the support we have received from our colleagues from across the country as well. While the realities of today’s world are painful, there also remains great good and we saw that today,’’ he added.
Edward Waters also posted a campus lockdown statement about the bomb threat on its website.
Student reaction
Kieyuana Gloster, a senior at B-CU, was on campus Monday during the lockdown. Gloster told the Florida Courier that she learned about the lockdown through a campus email.
“I found out via email, then looked outside and saw all the cops. I was first irritated and confused to why we were on lockdown.”
“I was pissed off and wanted to know why someone would want to do this. I think its racially motivated. There is a lot of racism in Daytona and this country,’’ she added.
Brandon Douglas, another senior at B-CU,’’ said he learned about it via the GroupMe app.
“My first reaction was like, alright we don’t have class,” Douglas told the Florida Courier.
“I didn’t think it was serious or real at first because they tried to pull this off last month at other HBCUs. I think that it’s being done to inflate racial tensions or carryout something based on their problems,’’ he added.
Douglas was referring to Jan. 5 bomb threats at several HBCUs around the country, including Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. Nothing was found on the campuses.
On Monday, in addition to Bethune-Cookman, other HBCUs receiving bomb threats, included Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland; and Delaware State University.
Along with Edward Waters, colleges and universities receiving bomb threats on Tuesday were Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia in Washington; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State in Georgia; Xavier University in New Orleans, Lou- isiana; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Morgan State University in Baltimore.
The threats again resulted in canceled classes and lockdown orders.
Florida Courier intern Amber Courtney, a senior mass communications major at Bethune-Cookman University, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.