Tempress “Tee” Solomon, president of the Florida Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women Inc., (NCNW) was elected as one of three vice chairs
for the national organization during its 60th convention earlier this month in Washington, D.C.
The Tampa resident is one of several Floridians elected to serve at the national level. Others include Thelma Bruce, of St. Petersburg, who was elected to the nominating committee while Sandra Gipson of Miami was elected as a member at large.
During the conference, attendees also elected retired educator and Atlanta resident Lois Keith as the organization’s new national chair. She most recently served as national vice president.
Solomon will continue to lead the state coalition. It is comprised of more than 2,500 members in 10 community-based and 11 collegiate sections stretching from the Panhandle to South Florida.
The National Council of Negro Women Inc. was founded by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in New York City on Dec. 5, 1935, as an “organization of organizations.”
The nonprofit’s headquarters is located in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. Membership is open to all women regardless of race and ethnicity. Men can join the group as associate members.
For more information about the state coalition, visit the website at floridancnw.org.
