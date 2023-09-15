The Florida State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. hosted its third annual conference last month at the Florida State College at Jacksonville.
Community-based and collegiate members from around the state visited the city beginning Friday night, Aug. 4 with a reception followed by a full day on Saturday, Aug. 5 with various workshops.
The keynote speaker was Synovia Moss, national project manager for Good Health Women’s Immunizations Network (Good Health WINS), a collaboration between NCNW, among others, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). NCNWs Good Health WINS was established during the pandemic.
The campaign is active in 11 states where participating sections are providing education on immunization facts and removing healthcare barriers.
Moss told the group that people of color continue to be disproportionately affected by preventable illnesses. She said the push is on now to get Blacks to immunize themselves against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID 19.
African Americans have a flu-related hospitalization rates at 69 percent, while Hispanic or Latinos have a flu-related hospitalization rate of 45 percent, according to the CDC. Likewise, the rate for indigenous people of Alaska is 49 percent.
Tempress “Tee” Solomon, president of the Florida State NCNW Coalition that is comprised of 11 community-based sections, nine collegiate sections and five youth groups, noted that the group has been working on spreading the word statewide about the importance of good health.
“Let the record show that the Florida coalition is moving forward step by step for such a time as this,” said Solomon, a retired educator and administrator from Tampa. In addition to her state position, she serves as national vice chair for NCNW.
Meanwhile, conference attendees participated in the state coalition’s community service Period Project. Collectively, members donated several bins of sanitary products to the PACE Center for Girls in Jacksonville.
The National Council Negro Women Inc. (NCNW) is an “organization of organizations,” comprised of 330 campus and community-based sections and 33 national women’s organizations that enlightens, inspires, and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men.
Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families, and communities. It was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an influential educator and activist.
The organization promotes education; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and economic stability; educates women about health and promotes healthcare access; and promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice.
