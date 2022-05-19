The Florida Charter Schools Association observed National Charter Schools Week from May 8 to 14 by sending several parents to Washington, D.C. to speak out against new proposed rules from the U.S. Department of Education.
On May 11, Florida parents joined about 1,000 advocates from across the country at a press conference at the U.S. Department of Education, lobbied congressmen on Capitol Hill and rallied across from the White House.
The notice of proposed requirements and selection criteria for the Charter Schools Program grants was published in March. Final rules are expected in the coming months.
The proposed rules would:
Require a community impact analysis demonstrating that there is “sufficient demand” for the new school and that the project would meet the needs of students and families in the community. But advocates point out that while
there are under-enrolled traditional schools, there are still waiting lists for nearby charter schools.
Encourages charter schools to collaborate with traditional schools, but it
is not a requirement.
Requires that applications to open new charter schools detail how they would create racially and socioeconomically diverse student and staff populations. But some communities are not racially diverse to start with.
The department said these schools would still be eligible for grants.
The biggest rule is in line with President Joe Biden’s promise to eliminate federal funding to for-profit charter schools. But many non-profit charter schools outsource operations to for-profit companies. Under the proposal, nonprofits could outsource particular tasks — payroll, for instance — to for-profit companies.
“Our proposed priorities [for grants] are aimed at making sure students are delivered the highest quality education in excellent public charter schools,” said the agency’s press secretary, Kelly Leon.
‘Protect our choice’
Nevertheless, Florida parents said they are afraid the tougher rules will eliminate an option that has helped their children succeed academically.
“I needed to be here to be a voice for something that matters, and charter schools matter,” said Jessica Rodriguez, whose child attends KIPP Miami. “I’m here to protect our choice.”
The week-long celebration recognized the nearly 7,700 public charter schools and campuses across the nation, and 655 charter schools in Florida. National Charter Schools Week exists to celebrate charter schools, the high-quality and tuition-free public-schools that nearly 3.6 million students across America and 292,000 around Florida depend on for an excellent education.
In recognition of the movement’s history and future, this year’s theme was National Charter Schools Week 2022: Charter Schools Rising.
“As we celebrate tremendous success in the charter school sector and 655 here in Florida, we are reflecting on our successes and spotlighting the students that will lead us into the next 30 years,” said Lynn Norman-Teck, executive director of the Florida Charter Schools Association. “We are humbled by the remarkable work of charter school educators and leaders in an unprecedented year for education.”
More than a thousand charter school advocates carried signs and marched on the mall toward the White House. Sophia Roberts waved a sign and cheered on speakers who shared personal stories about their children’s experiences at charter schools.
“We tried private school for our two kids because they had special needs, but they weren’t surviving the experience,” said Roberts, whose children now attend KIPP Miami and KIPP Sunrise. “Now, they’re not just surviving, our kids are thriving. The charter schools offer smaller classes, more personalized attention and the individualized help they need. We couldn’t be happier that we have a choice.”
