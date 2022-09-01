READY FOR SOME HBCU FOOTBALL?
The Edward Waters University Tigers and the Florida Memorial University Lions got their football season off to a roaring start in the Big City Classic on Aug. 27. A recap of the game is inside. Big games are ahead in South Florida this weekend as the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats face the University of Miami Hurricanes on Saturday and the Florida A&M University Rattlers take on the Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.