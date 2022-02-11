Gasoline prices in Florida have jumped another 12 cents a gallon and are at their highest level since July 2014, the AAA auto club said Monday. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Feb. 6 was $3.47, up 27 cents from a month earlier and 98 cents from a year earlier.
Crude oil prices continue to increase, and gas prices are expected to jump another 10 to 15 cents in the coming weeks.
“Unfortunately, with oil prices being as high as they are, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any significant relief in prices at the pump anytime soon,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Geopolitical issues an Eastern Europe have combined with colder than average temperatures to create the rapid increase, he said.
“There remains a lot of concern about global supplies, especially when it relates to the potential situation with Russia and Ukraine, and whether that could lead to sanctions,” Jenkins said. “So, there is just a lot of uncertainty.”
The most expensive gas in Florida was in West Palm Beach, while the cheapest was in the Panhandle markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Fort Walton Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.