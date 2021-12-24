Citing ‘personal sacrifice,’ Murphy won’t run again

WASHINGTON — Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the first woman born in Vietnam to serve in Congress and the first minority woman to co-chair the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, said on Dec. 20 she would not seek a fourth term in 2022.
“These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging,” she said in a video announcing her decision. “Public service is not without personal sacrifice. And as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard. … This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision.”
Murphy, who first won election to Florida’s 7th District by defeating GOP then-Rep. John Mica in 2016, could have been facing a Democratic primary battle under new congressional lines being drawn by the Republican-controlled legislature.
Florida has not finished redistricting, but State House Republicans drafted a plan that would move Orlando communities with a high Black population into her district from retiring Democratic Rep. Val Demings. They also cut Democrat-leaning Seminole County into nearby Republican Rep. Mike Waltz’s district.
