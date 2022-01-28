An Estero couple will go to federal prison for a scheme that involved selling Florida teacher-certification test information.
Kathleen M. Jasper, 43, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and Jeremy M. Jasper, 41, got four months after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said Tuesday.
U.S. Attorney Jason Coody called the scheme “an insult to the dedicated public school teachers and administrators of Florida, who studied and worked hard to become certified in their professions.”
The couple, both educators, were arrested in December 2020 after allegations that they sold fraudulently obtained content from the Florida Teacher Certification Exam and the Florida Educational Leadership Exam, which is for administrators.
Authorities said the content, sold between January 2016 and March 2020, was included in test-preparation materials and services sold through their business NavaEd, LLC.
According to court records, the Jaspers sold more than 10,000 guides worldwide. The couple, who pleaded guilty in August, initially maintained the test information was already on the Florida Department of Education website.
An indictment issued by a federal grand jury said the Jaspers electronically registered to take the exams through the website of state contractor Pearson VUE, in some cases taking particular tests multiple times, during which they would memorize test content, a practice called “harvesting.”
