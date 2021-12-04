Expansion pitched for Ocoee scholarship program

A new scholarship program intended to serve as reparations for the racially motivated 1920 Ocoee massacre could see an expansion during the 2022 legislative session.
Sen. Randolph Bracy, DOcoee, sponsored a bill to create the scholarship during the legislative session that ended in April.
The program serves 50 students who are African American residents of Ocoee or direct descendants of victims of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day riot, which happened after a Black man tried to record the names of others blocked from voting in the Central Florida city.
Students who receive the Randolph Bracy Ocoee Scholarship can receive up to $6,100 a year for tuition and fees at state universities, colleges or technical centers.
500 students
Bracy announced a plan Wednesday to expand the program to serve 500 students in Ocoee, which he said would make it the largest program in the nation designed to pay reparations to Black people.
“The Ocoee Scholarship Program was the second time in the history of this country that a state legislature paid compensation to African Americans for past racial tragedies. I was very proud of that,” Bracy said.
Bracy told reporters that he will propose the expansion through the budget process during the 2022 session, which will start in January. The program this year is funded through a $305,000 appropriation in the budget.
“I believe that addressing past racial unrest with compensation is a way to heal those past wounds and heal the community,” Bracy said.
