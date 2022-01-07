Feds ease requirements for school bus drivers

Federal transportation officials on Tuesday announced a plan to ease licensure requirements for school bus drivers in an attempt to relieve driver shortages in Florida and other states.
The U.S. Department of Transportation said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which develops licensing standards for commercial drivers, has temporarily changed a portion of the licensing test for bus drivers.
The administration will give states “the option of waiving the portion of the commercial driver’s license skills test that requires applicants to identify the ‘under the hood’ engine components,” according to the announcement. All other parts of the written and road tests will remain.
Through March 31
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the move.
“Today’s announcement will give states the flexibility they need to help increase the pool of drivers, who are a key part of the school community, and get kids to school safely each day where students learn best. And American Rescue Plan funds can be used to hire these critical staff, including offering increased compensation or other incentives to recruit and retain staff,” Cardona said in a statement, referring to federal-stimulus funds.
The waiver, which went into effect Monday, will continue through March 31. School staff shortages, including a lack of bus drivers, could be addressed by Florida lawmakers during the legislative session that will start next week.
Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, filed a bill (HB 1017) that would require school superintendents to identify positions within districts that have at least 20 percent of jobs vacant.
The proposal would require districts, once shortages are identified, to “fund incentives to help recruit and retain educational support employees” in those positions, subject to funding from the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.