Florida Memorial University gets $100,000 donation for ITE Fintech Center

In their efforts to level the playing field and provide students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) the opportunity to be a part of the Fintech movement, George Trosley III and the Jungle Freaks team will give $100,000 to Florida Memorial University for the development of their ITE Fintech center.
“Our team is grateful and excited to be able to support the many different individuals discovering Blockchain and Financial Technology,” said Trosley. “Our community wants to be a vehicle for change, particularly in the Black community, to create diversity in this industry by providing impactful resources that generate not only financial wealth but also help Black artists monetize their artwork through NFTs.”
An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a cryptocurrency asset in which each token is unique, unlike Bitcoin or a dollar bill, which are all worth exactly the same amount. Because every NFT is unique, they can be used to authenticate ownership of digital assets like artworks, recordings, and virtual real estate or pets.
The objective of the grant and ongoing partnership with Florida Memorial University is to create handson learning opportunities for students in the space of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.
Innovative programming
The programs produced at FMU are geared to provide their students in-depth knowledge needed to create decentralized applications and to contribute to the development of the blockchain and fintech community overall, thus creating a solid foundation for financial literacy, wellness and resilience among Black and brown students during the early stages of the adoption of cryptocurrencies.
“We are looking to embrace the City of Miami’s tech hub initiative by leveling the playing field and serving underserved populations through innovative Fintech programming here at FMU, the only HBCU in Miami,” said Craig Skilling, director of Esports and assistant marketing professor at FMU.
“This donation will allow us to get our Innovation, Technology and Entertainment (Esports) program off the ground with thought leaders and movers in the NFT/Crypto space, as we continue on our university pursuit to ascend to excellence. I’d like to see other businesses join in on our vision and consider contributing.”
“The university is grateful for the support of Jungle Freaks NFT and Mr. George Trosley, III,” says Cory Witherspoon, vice president of university advancement at FMU. “Jungle Freaks NFT’s commitment to this project is an investment in our students and community.”
