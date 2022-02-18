A House panel will take up a package that would provide a wide range of tax breaks but does not include Gov. Ron DeSantis’ big-ticket proposal to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for five months.
The House Ways & Means Committee will consider a bill (PCB WMC 22-01) that includes 14-day sales tax “holidays” in May on gear for the hurricane season and in late July on back-to-school items such as clothes, school supplies and personal computers.
‘Freedom week’
The bill also would bring back a “Freedom Week” tax holiday around Independence Day.
During that period, shoppers could avoid paying sales taxes on tickets to music events, sporting events, movies, theaters, parks, fairs and museums, purchases of items for camping, fishing and boating and purchases of surfboards, canoes, kayaks and bicycles.
A new tax holiday would go for seven days around Labor Day for purchases of items including work boots, power tools, toolboxes for vehicles and LED flashlights.
With the state’s coffers brimming from federal stimulus money and higher-than-expected tax collections, the House and Senate ultimately will have to agree on a final package of tax cuts.
But both chambers, at least so far, have not embraced DeSantis’ proposal to suspend the 25-cent-agallon gas tax for five months starting in July.
Lawmakers last year passed an estimated $196.3 million package that included 10-day tax holidays for disaster-preparedness supplies, back-to-school shoppers and a first-time Freedom Week.
