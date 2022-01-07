Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” his office announced Tuesday.
Curry, who is fully vaccinated, took an at-home test that came back positive. He will isolate at home throughout the week, his office said.
Curry’s positive test came a day after St. Petersburg Mayorelect Ken Welch announced he had COVID-19. Welch was scheduled to be sworn in on Dec. 6 on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall but had to change the plans for a virtual ceremony.
