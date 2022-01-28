Maicel Green to join Capital City Consulting as partner

TALLAHASSEE – Capital City Consulting, LLC has announced that Maicel Green will be joining the government affairs practice at Capital City Consulting (CCC) as a partner.
“Maicel’s recent experience as media and external affairs coordinator at Talquin Electric Cooperative will prove to be an exceptional benefit to CCC’s clients,” said CCC Founding Partner Nick Iarossi. “Her proven ability to navigate and sustain critical partnerships with the news media, key agencies, elected officials, businesses, policymakers and stakeholders makes Maicel a welcome addition to CCC’s expanding team.”
“With her broad knowledge, cross-sector experience and commitment to success, Maicel will thrive within the culture of CCC, and her dedication to furthering relationships and knowledge on key issues will work well alongside our team,” said CCC Founding Partner Ron LaFace, Jr.
“I am pleased to join CCC and honored to have the opportunity to work together with accomplished professionals who offer unmatched government affairs services to their clients,” said Green.
Green received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Arizona State University and her master’s degree in physical education at Florida A&M University. Green has over 20 years of experience in public relations, client management, coaching, recruiting and crisis communication.
Most recently, she served as the media and external affairs coordinator at Talquin Electric Cooperative. She is an active board member for numerous civic, social, and leadership organizations where she works to improve the lives of others in the area where she lives and works.
Along with being a servant leader, Green is a highly decorated track and field athlete. She is a two-time Olympian, an Olympic gold medalist, a World Champion, a two-time USA National Champion, and was recently inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.
