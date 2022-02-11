Saint Leo University to feature notable police chief alum

Saint Leo University will welcome alumna and Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis to its residential campus in Pasco County on Tuesday, Feb. 22, for a conversation on mission-driven leadership.
The Mission-Driven Leaders: Conversations on Purpose program will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the university’s Greenfelder-Denlinger Boardrooms and online via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
Who is C.J. Davis?
Davis was named the first female police chief for the Memphis Police Department in 2021 and is a past president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).
She recently testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on the matter of police reform in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd and has been featured on “Good Morning America,” CNN, and other networks as a subject matter expert on this important topic.
The Mission-Driven Leaders: Conversations on Purpose program will feature an interactive, interview-style conversation with Davis, who will share her experience in leading with purpose and making a difference in her profession and society at large.
Saint Leo University students who are studying criminal justice will attend the event and also have the opportunity to engage with her in small group conversations.
“Mission-driven leadership is about working to achieve goals that make an impact and serve a greater good,” said Saint Leo University Vice President of Community Engagement & Innovation Mark Gesner.
“Mission-driven leadership is not about position or title, rather, it’s focused on aligning your actions with your values to influence others to realize meaningful and positive outcomes.”
Accolades and honors
Davis graduated from Saint Leo University’s center at Fort McPherson in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice.
Her career in law enforcement spans more than 35 years and includes several leadership positions while working for the Atlanta Police Department and serving as the chief of police for the City of Durham (NC).
In 2008, Davis was selected by Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine as one of 80 women for the O White House Leadership Project, Women Rule! The group, dubbed “Tomorrow’s Leaders,” benefited from meeting with some of the country’s trailblazers, which helped prepare Davis for her future.
Register for the event at saintleo.edu/ mdl.
