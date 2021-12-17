Tampa Kappas and youth group help prepare tents, food boxes for needy

The holiday season is filled with joy and happiness for many. Yet, this time of year is also tough on a lot of the community who are in need of assistance.
The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, along with their young mentor group, the Kappa League, recently spent time at Metropolitan Ministries, helping the service organization set up its holiday tents and food boxes for the needy during the holiday season.
“We have always supported Metropolitan Ministries in various events,” said Tampa Alumni Polemarch Collis Ivery III. “We feel it’s critical to give back to the community and help those in need, especially during this time of the year.”
Metropolitan Ministries is a charitable organization that provides assistance to the homeless, providing food, shelter and self-sufficient programs.
For the Kappa League, it provided the young men, who ranged from the sixth to the 12th grade, an opportunity to understand the importance of servicing the community.
“It was important for the Kappa Leaguers to be there to get an understanding of what it means to give back to the community,” said Tampa Alumni Kappa League Director Andre Saunders. “It’s a blessing to be a blessing.”
