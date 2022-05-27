TALLAHASSEE – An in - creased demand for shelter space is expected if hurricanes threaten Florida’s coastline in the upcoming storm season.
With COVID-19 protocols lifted, and people pinching pennies as inflation has hit a four-decade high, emergen - cy-management officials antic - ipate people will opt for pub - lic shelters rather than drive to hotels hundreds of miles away when storms approach.
“I theorized that we’re prob - ably going to have more people because of the financial situa - tions going on in the state,” Flor - ida Division of Emergency Man - agement Director Kevin Guthrie said of the anticipated uptick in demand for shelter space.
“We’re prepared for that,” Guthrie continued. “The divi - sion has done some shelter-staff augmentation. So, if a county asks for assistance at their local shelter, we can … get individu - als to go there. But I do believe we’re going to have more peo - ple go to shelter this year.”
To cut down on an over-reli - ance on shelters, Guthrie said people should make plans be - fore storms about places they can go, such as staying at the homes of friends or relatives.
“Have in your plan, where am I going to go? Do I have friends and family that live within 10 to 20 miles of my evacuation zone, versus going hundreds of miles to a hotel or something along those lines,” Guthrie said.
Insurance checkup urged
Officials also are increasing their call for people to check property-insurance coverage as carriers drop policyholders and raise rates amid financial trou - bles in the industry. Lawmakers returned to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session to address the property-insurance troubles.
“We’re wanting everybody to go out and do what we call an insurance checkup and make sure you have enough insur - ance to cover the rebuilding of your home, not just a barebones minimum package, make sure you have enough money to or enough insurance coverage to replace the contents,” Guth - rie said.
“Those are things that we haven’t necessarily said in the past. We’re wanting to make sure we’re amplifying that mes - sage now.”
Meanwhile, researchers are projecting above-normal fore - casts for the hurricane season, which starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
Allison Wing, an assistant professor in Florida State Uni - versity’s Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sci - ence, said there might not be a direct link between the num - ber of hurricanes and climate change. But she said the impacts of climate change are showing up with stronger storms that in - tensify rapidly to increase rain - fall and decay more slowly after hitting shore.
“When you couple those changes, along with the in - creased buildup of coastal pop - ulation and infrastructure … you have a picture in which even a garden-variety hurricane season would put us at more risk today than we were in the past,” Wing said.
‘A very fragile market’
Charles Nyce, an associate professor of risk management and Insurance and associate director of the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at FSU, said the insur - ance industry in Florida might not be able to financially weath - er a series of direct hits.
“I don’t want to sound alarm bells too much, but I don’t think you can look at the current state of the private insurance market in the state of Florida and say it’s good,” Nyce said.
“It is a very fragile market that we have, extremely fragile. A re - ally big storm or series of small - er storms will cause, I think, some significant problems in that private insurance mar - ket. And that’s going to result in (state-backed) Citizens (Prop - erty Insurance Corp.) continu - ing to grow more and more, and put the state on the hook.”
