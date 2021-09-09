Football and family fun

ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC 2021
Florida A&M University lost its season opener on Sept. 4 against the Jackson State Tigers 7-6, but the Orange Blossom Classic weekend was more than a football game for HBCU fans, alumni and students who attended the revived event. After a 43-year absence, the classic returned to South Florida and football fans of all ages near and far showed up to tailgate, enjoy the pre-game festivities and the game, and to reunite after an absence without HBCU football festivities because of the pandemic. More photos and HBCU highlights on page 6.
