For some Black women, hearing was hard to watch

Line of questioning of Jackson called political stunts and character attacks
Georgetown government professor Nadia Brown tossed out the syllabus Tuesday for her Race, Gender and American Politics class and spent the afternoon watching clips from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing.
The session was a rare opportunity to showcase real-world events in the classroom. But it was also personal for Brown, one of several Black women around the country who have seen their experiences starkly reflected in Jackson’s historic Supreme Court nomination.
“This is just a master class in how Black women have to be patient, have to be fully composed in responding to things that are meant for destruction,” said Brown, the chair of the university’s women and gender studies program. “These are the kinds of attacks that Black women get in their professional roles.”
For weeks, Black women supporting Jackson’s nomination have awaited her confirmation hearing with a mix of excitement and dread, eager to see history being made, but concerned her critics would play into racist and sexist tropes.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee seemed aware of that Monday, taking pains to insist in their opening statements that scrutinizing Jackson’s record was not the same as attacking the first Black woman ever picked for the high court.
But as Jackson entered her third day of hearings, many Black women lawyers and scholars say some of their fears have been realized.
Republicans, they say, have engaged in a series of political stunts and character attacks.
Jackson and the Democratic senators on the panel say they have had to spend much of their time defending her against unfounded or misleading claims that she supports the teaching of critical race theory in schools, that she’s soft on crime and that she is sympathetic to sex offenders.
“You’ve seen this effort by some of the senators to smear her, and it is hard to watch,” said Fatima Goss Graves, the president of the National Women’s Law Center. “I imagine that women in particular around the country who are watching this are frustrated.”
Graves, who watched Tuesday’s proceedings from inside the room, pointed to a moment during Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s often provocative questioning about race.
“I imagined how I would fare — probably not as well as she — in this situation,” Graves said.
Referring to a children’s book that aims to teach young people about racism, Cruz asked Jackson whether she believes “babies are racist.”
A somber-faced Jackson paused for several seconds, exhaled deeply and appeared to reflect carefully before responding. It was a sigh that resonated with many viewers.
“The sigh. The pause. The double blink. The angle of the head. Volumes spoken before giving the answer,” tweeted Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights lawyer and the former head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. “We understand.”
