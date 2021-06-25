Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, the eighth president of Florida A&M University (FAMU), died at his home in Orlando on June 24. He was 85.
Dr. Humphries, a native of Apalachicola, had a distinguished career in higher education, serving as president of FAMU from 1985 to 2001. He was president of Tennessee State University from 1974 to 1985.
“We have been informed of the unfortunate passing of Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, the eighth president of Florida A&M University. The dark clouds have indeed gathered on the horizon,’’ said Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU's current and 12th president.
“Dr. Humphries is one of FAMU's favorite sons. He committed his life to the advancement of higher education, in particular within the HBCU community, and changed the trajectory of FAMU. We join the Humphries family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well lived,'' Robinson added.
Dr. Humphries is survived by his sons, Frederick S. Humphries Jr. and Laurence Humphries, and a daughter, Robyn Tanya Humphries, and other relatives. His wife, Antoinette McTurner Humphries, died in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.