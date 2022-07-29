With hurricane season upon us, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has partnered with Aging Matters in Brevard and the Florida Council on Aging to distribute hurricane meal kits to homebound seniors in Brevard County. Together, they have distributed more than 1,200 hurricane preparedness kits to ensure seniors have access to water and nutritious food for up to three days following a storm.

FPL distributes hurricane meals to seniors

Hurricane preparedness meal kit recipient Pearlie Davis (left) watches Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers Daniela Rodas-Balcazar (center) and Caleb Goertzen (right) describe the contents of the meal kits during the kit distribution at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne on July 21.
FPL distributes hurricane meals to seniors

On July 21, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) Community Relations Specialist Meagan Arrington (left) delivers hurricane preparedness meal kits to homebound resident Debra Ferguson (right) to help her prepare for the hurricane season.

