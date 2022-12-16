The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was down to $3.15 on Dec. 12 and motorists could see more relief as they travel for the holidays. The $3.15 average was down from $3.57 a month ago, according to the AAA auto club.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement the average could be below $3 a gallon “before Christmas Day.”
Average prices are already below $3 in Panama City and Pensacola, while the highest prices were in the West Palm Beach area, at $3.36 a gallon, the Naples area, at $3.32 a gallon, and the Gainesville area, at $3.31 a gallon.
“Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them,” Jenkins said.
Meanwhile, AAA projected 6.3 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for the end-of-year holidays.
Most of the expected Florida travelers, 5.8 million, will journey by car. Another 336,145 Floridians will travel by air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.