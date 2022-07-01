Gas prices drop heading into the holiday

After setting a record of $4.89 on June 13, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has dropped during the past two weeks and was at $4.67 on Monday, according to the AAA auto club.
AAA pointed to decreases in crude-oil and gasoline-futures prices amid concerns about the broader economy.
“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.” The average price a year ago in Florida was $2.94 a gallon.
The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach, Gainesville and Naples areas, while the least-expensive is in the Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City areas, according to AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.