Gas prices to hold steady

The AAA Auto Club on Monday reported that Florida's average price of gasoline has remained relatively steady in recent weeks, projecting that elevated” prices at the pump aren’t going away just yet.
According to a news release from AAA, Florida drivers are paying an average of $3.01 per gallon at the pump, which is “fractions of a cent” less than last week but up three cents from a month ago. The current statewide average cost of gasoline reported Monday is 90 cents higher than a year ago.
"Florida drivers are still finding some of the most expensive prices at the pump in nearly seven years," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Crude oil prices fluctuated last week, but ultimately evened out. So it's likely these elevated gas prices will hang around for the near future."
Most expensive area in the state to find gas is Panama City at an average of $3.14 per gallon, according to AAA. The least expensive area is Punta Gorda, at an average of $2.94 per gallon.
Florida’s statewide average cost-per-gallon is lower than the nationwide average, which AAA reports was $3.14 per gallon on Sunday. The nationwide record-high cost of gasoline was set at $4.11 in 2008.
