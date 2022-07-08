Crisis resources
- If you are or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 at 800-273-TALK (8255).
- To connect with a trained crisis counselor and receive free 24/7 crisis support through text message, text NAMI to 741-741.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
Other resources
- If you or someone you know needs help, call the NAMI Helpline, Monday-Friday from 10 to 10 p.m. at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- therapyforblackgirls.com
- blacktherapistsrock.com
- thewellforlife.org
American Psychiatric Association’s Mental Health Facts (2017) – Use of Services and Disparities
- Rates of mental illness in African Americans are similar to those in the general population. But disparities exist regarding mental health care services.
- Only one-in-three African Americans who need mental health care receive it
- African Americans are also more likely to use emergency rooms or primary care (rather than mental health specialists).
American Psychiatric Association’s Mental Health Facts – Barriers to Care
- Stigma associated with mental illness
- Lack of providers from diverse racial/ ethnic backgrounds
- Lack of access to culturally competent providers
- Lack of insurance, underinsurance
- Distrust of the health care system
