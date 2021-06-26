GOP blocks Democrats’ voting rights bill in Senate

WASHINGTON — Republicans on Tuesday blocked Democrats’ signature election legislation, the For the People Act, a sweeping voting rights and government reform measure.
But with liberal activists priming for a fight, the debate of whether to overhaul how the country conducts elections likely isn’t going to end this week.
The defeat is also likely to re- new the debate among Democrats about whether to change the long-standing Senate fili-buster rule, which currently gives the GOP greater power to block legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., needed support from 60 senators to bring the bill up for discussion.
In the end the vote was 50 to 50.
Demanding modifications
Even some Democrats who voted in favor of advancing the bill Tuesday had remained uncertain about whether they would support a final version.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had made clear he didn’t support the bill without revisions and last week he circulated a list of changes he wanted to see.
Schumer lambasted Republicans, stressing that Tuesday’s vote was just to begin debate on the bill, at which point it could be modified or amended.
“Will our colleagues stand up for what generations of Americans have fought for, marched for and died for?” Schumer said Tuesday before the vote. “Or will they just slink away and say we’re not going to even debate this?”
The minority party loses leverage by allowing the Senate to debate legislation it doesn’t like. It takes a simple majority to pass legislation, a number Democrats can reach on their own, and there is no guarantee that any changes Republicans or moderate Democrats want would have been made to the bill before that vote happens. Refusing to move legislation can force the majority party to moderate a bill to reach consensus.
Tuesday’s defeat was expected to reignite debate over changing the filibuster rules, which both parties have used while in the minority to block consideration of legislation they do not like. It takes a simple majority to change Senate rules, but Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sine- ma, D-Ariz., and other Democrats are leery of making such a permanent move.
Dozens of liberal groups are preparing a last-ditch effort to pressure senators to either pass the legislation or get rid of the vote threshold, through television ads, phone banks and rallies nationwide over the July Fourth holiday. Some are lining up to target Democratic lawmakers, including California’s Dianne Feinstein.
Feinstein has previously opposed changing Senate rules to eliminate the 60-vote threshold, but also has signaled that she might consider it over voting rights.
“Our summer of mobilization and grassroots actions to pass this bill will continue. Democracy will prevail. Failure is not an option,” Karen Hobert Flynn, president of government watchdog Common Cause, said in a statement.
The bill, which has already passed the House, would set up public financing of federal elections, establish mini- mum standards for early and absentee polling times and same-day registration and put nonpartisan panels in charge of redrawing congressional districts. It also sets ethics requirements for the president and vice president, and changes the composition of the Federal Elections Commission, the federal agency that oversees campaign spending.
Democrats say it is necessary to counter the wave of legislation proposed by Republican state lawmakers nationwide since the 2020 presidential election that strips state officials of their power in running elections, makes it easier for legislatures to overturn election results and sets new hurdles on early and absentee voting. Fourteen states have passed new laws on voting, including limiting whether water and food can be legally provided to people waiting in long lines to vote. Dozens more restrictions have been proposed.
