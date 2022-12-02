Harris to remain DCF secretary

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced Shevaun Harris will continue as secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
“She has done an excellent job serving Florida’s families,” DeSantis said.
The governor posted the announcement on Twitter as he prepares to start a second term in January. Harris was appointed DCF secretary in February 2021, after a stint as acting secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.
