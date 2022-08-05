FORT LAUDERDALE – Vice President Kamala Harris flew to South Florida on Monday to talk up a $1 billion Biden administra - tion program to help deal with the growing intensity of hurri - canes, wildfires, extreme heat and other disasters that threaten communities nationwide.
Her arrival came hours after the White House announced a national funding plan that would benefit all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and three ter - ritories including Puerto Rico.
At the same time, a new longterm funding bill designed to mitigate climate change re - mained in limbo in Washing - ton — it received surprise sup - port from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., but needs addition - al agreement from Democratic holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Harris was joined at a Flori - da International University cli - mate-related event by Home - land Security Secretary Alejan - dro Mayorkas, Federal Emergen - cy Management Agency Admin - istrator Deanne Criswell and National Oceanic and Atmo - spheric Administration Admin - istrator Richard Spinrad.
“Here in Florida, every year, more and more powerful hurri - canes and tropical storms make landfall on the coast,” Harris told her FIU audience.
“In recent days, deadly floods have swept through Missou - ri and Kentucky, washing away entire neighborhoods, leaving at least 35 dead including babies, children,” she said. “So, the dev - astation is real. The harm is real. The impact is real. And we are witnessing it in real time.
“Earlier today, at the Nation - al Hurricane Center, I received a briefing on extreme weather fu - eled by climate change. And the takeaway is clear: As the climate crisis gets worse, extreme weath - er will pose a rapidly grow - ing danger to a rapidly growing number of communities.”
She said the administration “remains committed” to ad - dressing them by making finan - cial grants available to commu - nities “disproportionately im - pacted by the climate crisis.”
“These investments are one part of a larger fight.” Harris said. “The most effective way to pro - tect our nation is not only to ad - dress the effects of climate disas - ters but to address the cause of the climate crisis itself.”
Along that vein, she reiterated the administration’s goal of cut - ting greenhouse gas emissions in half “by no later than 2030,” and to reach “net zero emis - sions” by no later than 2050.
Pushing electric vehicles
She made a pitch for the con - tinued development of electric vehicles, noting she sponsored the first bill to develop electric school buses while she was in the U.S. Senate. She drew cheers when she said 50 of them will soon take to the roads in Mi - ami-Dade County.
Earlier, the vice president vis - ited the National Hurricane Center a short distance from the FIU main campus in West Miami-Dade County, where she discussed extreme weath - er events nationally, such as the deadly flooding in Kentucky and Missouri and the protracted wildfires in California.
“Communities across our na - tion are experiencing first-hand the devastating impacts of the climate change and the relat - ed extreme weather events that follow — more energized hurri - canes with deadlier storm surg - es, increased flooding and a wildfire season that’s become a yearlong threat,” Criswell said.
The administration’s grant plan, dubbed the Building Resil - ient Infrastructure and Commu - nities Program, will receive twice the funds it did in 2021.
“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been clear that climate change is a crisis,” the White House said in its Monday statement.
“The Biden-Harris Adminis - tration is taking action to make communities across America more resilient to climate change, especially as millions of Amer - icans live under heat adviso - ries ... (and) wildfires threaten communities big and small,” the statement added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.