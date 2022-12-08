After a two-year hiatus due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the annual Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Grave Site and Memorial Service program returns to Brevard County on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Florida State Conference of NAACP branches and the Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Cultural Complex will host the service that honors the slain civil rights leaders. It will be held at the LaGrange Cemetery, located at 1575 Old Dixie Hwy in Titusville, beginning at 2 p.m.
The service will be followed by a program at the Harry T & Harriette V. Moore Cultural Center, 2180 Freedom Ave., Mims.
Derrick Johnson, president/CEO of the NAACP National Association Board of Directors, is the scheduled keynote speaker for the memorial program. Other dignitaries expected to attend include Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Dr. Adora Obi Nweze, president of the Florida State Conference of NAACP branches.
A reception will be held at then Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park Cultural Center immediately after the program.
About the Moores
Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore were distinguished teachers and civil rights activists who pioneered the early civil rights movement in Florida. In 1934, Harry T. Moore organized the first branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Brevard County.
Driven by his passion for racial equality, Moore traveled throughout Florida fighting for equal pay for African American teachers, investigating police brutality and lynchings, and advocating for equal education for African American students during the 1930s and 1940s.
As the co-founder of the Progressive Voters’ League, Moore worked tirelessly to increase the number of African American registered voters in Florida and co-founded the Progressive Voters League in 1944. The Progressive Voters League, under Moore’s leadership, was responsible for registering some 116,000 Black Floridians between 1944 and 1951.
He and his wife, Harriette, died after their Mims home was bombed on Dec. 25, 1951, on their 25th wedding anniversary.
For more information about the Dec. 10 event, call 321-264-6595 or 321-720-8933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.