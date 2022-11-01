Florida A&M running back A.J. Davis (1) earned the SWAC Newcomer of the Week after his performance in the 27-6 win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Davis rushed for 108 yards on 18 attempts during the Rattlers' 27-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. He became the first Rattler of the season to rush for 100+ yards in a game.