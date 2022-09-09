REPRESENTING THE RATTLERS IN MIAMI GARDENS

HBCUs fall short during Labor Day weekend games

Their team lost the game on Sept. 4 but these members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. remained in good spirits at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens. The AKAs cheerfully represented while sporting Florida A&M University’s orange and green as well as their own colors of pink and green.

