Harris announces the availability of U.S. Education Department funds for threatened Black campuses.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that recently experienced bomb threats are eligible to apply for federal grant funds through the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program.
Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at the White House.
“Every American should be able to learn, work, worship and gather without fear. It is our duty to do everything we can to protect all our communities. A harm against any one of our communities is a harm against all of us,’’ she said.
Harris mentioned the increase in violence and hate at schools, places of worship and other establishments.
In March 2021, Harris and President Joe Biden visited Atlanta after the shooting deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at area spas. Wednesday was the anniversary of those shootings.
‘We will not be intimidated’
In the last three months, more than one-third of the country’s HBCUs have received bomb threats, the White House said in a statement released prior to Harris’ announcement.
No explosive devises were found on the campuses. The FBI is investigating the threats as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.” Many of the threats were made during Black History Month.
Harris added, “Today, our administration is sending a very clear message. This intimidation will not stand and we will not be intimidated. We will do everything in our power to protect all our communities from violence and from hate. We are all in this together and we must stand together.’’
The Project SERV grant program provides short-term immediate funding for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have suffered violence or trauma to help restore a safe environment for learning and address mental health needs, according to the Education Department. Awards typically range from $50,000 to $150,000 per school.
‘Uniquely traumatic event’
Before the announcement, Dietra Trent, executive director of the White House initiative on historically Black colleges and universities, said the threats, particularly during Black History Month, were a “uniquely traumatic event” given the history of bombings as a tool to intimidate and provoke fear during the American civil rights movement.
“In this context, even the threat of bombings at HBCUs can have a deep and unsettling impact on students, faculty, and staff that significantly disrupts the learning environment,” Trent said in a statement.
The White House statement add- ed that educational opportunity is a fundamental element of the American promise and HBCUs have played an outsized role in securing that opportunity for Black people.
“As President Biden indicated in Executive Order 14041 – which restablished the White House Initiative on HBCUs – HBCUs have a proud history and legacy of achievement. That legacy continues, with more than 100 HBCUs, located in 19 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands that serve nearly 300,000 students annually,’’ the statement added.
“These storied institutions have excelled, in the face of discrimination, and their strength and convictions will not be compromised by these violent bomb threats.’’
A story by Darlene Superville with the Associated Press was used in compiling this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.