Here’s how to get free home COVID-19 tests

Americans can now order free COVID tests from COVIDTests.gov, thanks to the federal government. There are no shipping fees.
The website began accepting orders on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as part of a “beta phrase’’ with Wednesday being the official launch date.
The Biden administration has partnered with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver the kits, which include four tests per residential address.
To order, go to COVIDTests.gov and request free tests. On its main page, you’ll find a “Order Free AtHome Tests” link, which opens a form hosted by USPS.
You will need to provide your name and residential mailing address, and if you provide your email address, you can get status updates on your order. You don’t need to provide any credit card information.
If you don’t have internet access, or for those who need additional support to get tests, there will be a free call line accepting phone-in orders.
Each residential address is limited to four free tests from the program to “ensure broad access,” the White House said.
Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests.
- Here’s what you need to know about your order:
- Limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
If you have private insurance, the Biden administration also is requiring that at-home COVID-19 tests now be covered. This means that you can be reimbursed or cover the costs up front.
You will not need an order from a health-care provider, and you won’t have to pay any deductibles, co-payments, or coinsurance, according to the Health and Human Services department.
If you don’t have insurance, there are more than 20,000 free testing sites around the country.
The White House said the home COVID tests will typically ship within 7- 12 days of ordering” through USPS, which reports shipping times of one to three days.
