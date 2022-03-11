High court declines to hear push to reinstate Cosby’s conviction

Tampa, FL (33646)

Today

Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the morning giving way to periods of light rain this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 77F with temps falling sharply to near 55. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.