Bands march on to honor Dr. King
Young band members from South Florida high schools march in the West Perrine Dr. Martin Luther King parade held on Jan. 14, one of the many parades throughout the nation that honored the life and legacy of the civil right icon. West Perrine is located in Miami-Dade County. In his “Drum Major Instinct’’ speech, delivered two months before his death in 1968, Dr. King preached, “Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness.’’
