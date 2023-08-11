Covid-19 hospitalizations are creeping up in the US for the first time this year as extreme heat keeps people indoors and protection against infection fades.
Covid hospital admissions rose 43% in the last week in July from a low in the week ending June 24, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. While they’re still lower than at any other point over the past three years, public health officials across the country are urging caution about increases.
As Covid-19 becomes more established, experts say occasional bumps in cases and hospital admissions will likely continue — though the virus’s future course isn’t set in stone.
It still poses a threat to older people and those with compromised immune systems, they caution, and can cause lingering long Covid symptoms even among those without risk factors.
It’s not a “full-blown, terrifying global outbreak, but nor is it gone,” said Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University. “Nor is it something that, particularly for our most vulnerable people, we can let our guard down about.”
New vaccines will be available in the fall, targeted to strains currently in circulation, and experts said it’s important that vulnerable people get boosted. Still, access to shots has been reduced as the US has stopped purchasing them for the public from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.
The shots are still available through health-care providers. At-risk people attending large gatherings should consider a repeat immunization with vaccines on the market, rather than wait for the next crop of boosters, said Thomas Russo, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Buffalo’s medical school.
Masks also remain an option, and vulnerable people with symptoms should get tested so they can receive antivirals like Pfizer’s Paxlovid that decrease the risk of hospitalization and death if they’re taken early in an infection, Russo said.
Summer spike
Sales of at-home Covid-19 tests, another signal of concern, rose 43% at Rite Aid Corp. stores over the past four weeks, compared to the prior four, spokesperson Catherine Carter said in an email. Drugstore chains CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. also noted heightened demand for diagnostics.
In an unusual twist for respiratory diseases, extreme heat — rather than cold — is likely fueling the uptick. July was Earth’s hottest month on record, and heat continues to bake much of the U.S. this month.
As sweltering weather pushes activities and gatherings indoors, the virus has more opportunities to spread, Russo said.
“We’ll probably continue to see some bumps in hospitalizations,” Russo said. “But I’m hoping it’s going to be more muted.”
The rate of hospital admissions is still low in every state, according to the CDC: Fewer than 10 people in every 100,000 are hospitalized with the virus each week.
Deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020, according to provisional CDC data, though they tend to increase later than hospitalizations.
