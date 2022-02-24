FORT LAUDERDALE — Two months after being arrested and spending nearly two weeks in a juvenile detention center, charges were dropped against 13-year-old Nia Whims.
Whims, a seventh grader, was accused of using Instagram to make a written threat to kill a teacher and a 12-year-old classmate and blow up their school. After Pembroke Pines police investigated further, they discovered the 12-year-old girl impersonated Whims by creating fake Instagram and email accounts in her name. Now, charges have been filed against the 12-year-old.
But the big question is how a justice system designed to protect children failed to protect a child who consistently maintained her innocence.
The identity theft was part of ongoing bullying issues the school didn’t address, according to Whims and her mother, Lezlie-Ann Davis.
“Someone is bullying you,” said Jaime Aird, the family’s criminal attorney, “and then you use the school, and you use the police to continue the bullying.
“I can only imagine what that family is going through.” The family says it’s traumatized.
“It’s not just frustrating, it goes deeper,” Davis said. “It’s emotional.”
Whims is undergoing counseling because of the experience, including the part where someone in the juvenile detention center threatened to stab her over a piece of chocolate. A lawsuit was filed Feb. 15 on behalf of Whims and her mother against Renaissance Charter School and Meta, the parent company of Instagram. The Pembroke Pines police also will be added as defendants, according to Marwan Porter, the family’s civil attorney.
Police admit Whims didn’t send the threatening messages, but they say it’s inaccurate to classify it as a wrongful arrest. The arrest was justified, police say, because Whims and Davis chose to “exercise their rights and did not cooperate with investigators,” according to Capt. Adam Feiner, spokesman for the Pembroke Pines police.
Porter said there was no justification for putting his client in handcuffs.
“Had they done a proper investigation this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Police might have felt pressure to make an arrest because the case involved violent threats against a school and students, according to Phillip Sweeting, a retired deputy chief for the Boca Raton Police Department who was not involved in the case.
“Outwardly they’re not under pressure,” he said, “but internally they probably are for various reasons, even for political reasons to some extent.”
How it happened
On Nov. 17, Davis withdrew Whims from Renaissance because she said a group of students, including the 12-year-old, was bullying Whims. On
Nov. 18, the Instagram threats were sent, saying violent actions would be carried out at the school the next day. On Nov. 19, Renaissance went on a partial shutdown (code yellow) while Pembroke Pines police went to the school and investigated the threat.
After making sure the school was secured and there was no imminent threat, police interviewed the 12-year-old. They also consulted a school administrator who said Whims had “multiple disciplinary issues,” according to the police report. Davis denied that characterization; she said her daughter’s only issues were because of her responses to the bullying.
Police went to Whims’ house that afternoon and she denied sending the threatening messages. Davis admits she didn’t support her daughter 100% initially, and says she feels badly about that.
Regardless, after Whims denied involvement, their attorney at the time told Whims and Davis, via telephone, not to answer any more questions.
Upon leaving the house, police took an iPad Whims admitted using. They also handcuffed and arrested Whims.
Whims spent so much time in the detention center, her current attorneys say, because she was detained six days before Thanksgiving, and when a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation, a normal requirement, the county was short-staffed.
Police don’t think they erred by making the arrest. They said it was justified based on their investigation and Whims’ lack of cooperation.
Black and blue
Minorities are sometimes reluctant to cooperate with police, thinking it could make their situation worse.
Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University who isn’t involved in the case, said the girl and her mother, who are Black, could have done more.
“Non-cooperation does not equal guilt,” he said. “But if they had nothing to hide, one possibility would have been to try to work with the police.”
However, Jarvis said that aspect of the case is filled with nuance. He said it’s possible Whims and Davis had a negative perception of police.
Sweeting said it’s possible police had a negative per-ception of Whims and Davis.
Whatever the case, criminal attorney Aird said police seemed determined to arrest the 13-year-old.
“Say, for example, she had cooperated and done everything they asked her, and they never found anything, they would have still arrested her,” he said. “They would have said, ‘You deleted the messages.’
“There’s nothing I see they could have done that could have prevented this arrest from happening.”
Civil attorney Porter, who wondered whether this would have happened to a white girl at a private school, thinks there was a racial aspect, whether intentional or unintentional, at all levels.
Pembroke Pines police say a major reason for the arrest was Whims and Davis invoking their right to remain silent, saying if they had fully cooperated “additional evidence may have been identified before either subpoenas were presented, or search warrants were applied for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.