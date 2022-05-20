How some students are protesting law dubbed ‘don’t say gay’ as graduation nears

FORT LAUDERDALE,— Some high school seniors are looking to leave their last mark as they go off to live new lives as college students or go out into the workforce.
For some, that means speaking out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, known among critics as don’t say gay, and speaking up in favor of LGBTQ+ rights.
One such student is Zander Moricz, who says he is his school’s first openly-gay class president and the youngest public plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state law. Moricz, 18, a Sarasota County student who drew national attention for his activism this week, is part of a trend of teens who experts say are engaging in civilized dissent as more restrictions in Florida kick in. They say they’re practicing American democracy, which they feel is threatened.
It remains to be seen how many, if any, students will speak out at South Florida’s upcoming graduation ceremonies, though students already have been outspoken at demonstrations they’ve led in recent months. On a Friday in March, students at Western High School in Davie joined high schools around the state to protest the “don’t say gay” law.
“I can’t imagine we wouldn’t let these kids say that at graduation,” Broward School Board Member Sarah Leonardi said. “But I guess never say never.”
Striking a balance
Still, schools would be well within their jurisdiction to do so, according to Clay Calvert, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in First Amendment law. Because graduation ceremonies are school-sponsored events, allowing controversial or political speech would come across as if the school condoned that viewpoint.
“I think schools have to weigh this and be sensitive to the sense of political speech involved,” Calvert said. “They’ll need to try to strike a balance regardless of what the law is here. A graduation speech would be considered school-supervised speech, though it’s not technically part of the curriculum.”
The speech could still be characterized as part of the school curriculum, whether it occurs in a classroom, as long as it’s supervised by faculty members, he said.
Students who don’t speak at graduation but who show up wearing Pride flags, pins, stickers or other types of apparel are more likely to be protected by courts.
Schools could enact content-neutral rules that prohibit students from decorating caps, gowns and other graduation regalia in general, but can’t target LGBTQ+ Pride paraphernalia specifically.
Chilling effect?
Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law prohibits instruction about gender identity or sexual orientation in grades K-3, and in higher grade levels if that instruction is deemed “not age appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate” for students. The law could chill speech that goes beyond what’s banned, including for graduation speeches, said Caroline Mala Corbin, a law professor at the University of Miami.
“If there is a surge of student activism, that’s the silver lining of an otherwise really detrimental law,” Corbin said. “I think it’s fair for schools to think they have a responsibility to make sure that student speech is not going to be racist or sexist or degrading to any group.
“I certainly don’t see how asserting LGBTQ rights qualifies for that concern.”
The law will take effect July 1, but it already is affecting public schools, teachers and students. Last week, the school district in Lee County let a middle school art teacher go after she discussed sexual orientation with her students. The first-year teacher said she was inspired to come out to her students and teach them about various Pride flags. She asked them to create their own flag if they wanted to, and a parent complained to the school.
Corbin says she can’t see how sticking up for marginalized students could be considered controversial.
“You can imagine that schools, in an abundance of caution, will censor speech that they don’t have to,” she said. “I think that’s what you’ll see in many schools that are not inherently homophobic or transphobic, but that aren’t sure whether that speech would be outlawed under ‘don’t say gay.’”
