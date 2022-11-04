Medical examiners had confirmed 130 deaths from Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday, up from 122 at the end of last week, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Storm-related deaths have been reported in 18 counties, with Lee County accounting for 61 of the deaths. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.
Sarasota County has had 10 confirmed deaths, while Charlotte and Collier counties have each had eight and Monroe County has had seven, according to an FDLE news release. Manatee, Osceola and Volusia counties have each had five deaths, while Hardee and Hillsborough counties have each had four.
Gas goes up after ‘tax holiday’ ends
Average gasoline prices across Florida increased 10 cents after the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ended, according to numbers posted Wednesday by the AAA auto club. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.39 on Wednesday, up from $3.29 on Monday and Tuesday.
The tax holiday allowed motorists to avoid paying a 25.3-cent-a-gallon state gas tax throughout October. The largest Monday-to-Wednesday increases were in Gainesville and Jacksonville, where average prices went up 15 cents. AAA had warned that prices would increase as the holiday ended.
“So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will see a 25-cent jump at the pump,” AAA said in a news release Monday.
