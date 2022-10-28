Indiana judge convicts man in 2020 killing of Dorian Murrell

A protester raises his fist for Black power as the marchers pause at Monument Circle on July 17, 2021 in downtown Indianapolis. Members of the New Black Panther Party and other groups seek justice for Dorian Murrell, a Black man shot and killed in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County judge found Newby, who is white, guilty Monday of the lesser crime of reckless homicide in Dorian Murrell’s death. His sentencing was set for Nov. 10.

Tyler Newby

Murrell, 18, died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020, during violence that followed protests over the death of Floyd, a Black man.

Newby’s first trial in Murrell’s killing ended in a mistrial last year after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following several hours of deliberation.

Newby turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He claimed self-defense, saying the shooting took place after he was approached by a group of people and shoved to the ground. Newby said he saw someone standing over him and fired.

Dorian Murrell

Prosecutors argued that being shoved to the ground wasn’t justification to take someone’s life.

Three people who had been with Murrell when he was shot have been charged in connection with the robbery and killing of Chris Beaty, a businessman and a former Indiana University football player. Beaty, 38, was fatally shot in downtown Indianapolis hours before Murrell was slain.

