Is B-CU splitting from its alumni association?

Attorney’s letter on behalf of alumni urges mediation
The 88-year partnership between Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) and its National Alumni Association (NAA) could be coming to an end.
It has been rumored for months that B-CU’s Board of Trustees has been attempting to cut ties with the NAA and replace it with something else.
The NAA has secured the counsel of Walker Law Offices, a Jacksonville-based law firm.
Attorney Willie J. Walker of the law firm acknowledged that the Board of Trustees is considering disassociating the NAA from the university.
The firm sent out a letter on Monday to B-CU’s Board of Trustees detailing the history of the alumni association, its scholarship and fundraising efforts and how the alumni association expands the name of the university worldwide.
“They are looking to inexplicitly to disaffiliate from an 88-year-old organization without reason or cause,” Walker told the Daytona Times and Florida Courier on Tuesday.
“You can’t replace that continuity and networking. No organization could do what the NAA has been doing for years.”
The letter also states that the NAA raised $300,000 for the school in 90 days, and raised $182,00 in funds for the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue, which is headed to the Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
The letter also states how harmful it would be for the university to disassociate from the NAA, including hurting Bethune-Cookman's financial standing; hindering students due to lack of alumni recruiting; and engendering mass confusion and ill-will toward the university.
“The purpose of this letter is to invite you to participate in a voluntary mediation using the services of a mediator of the parties’ choosing,’’ the letter, signed by Walker, stated.
“The singular purpose of the mediation would be to outline the parameters of the continued service and relationship of the NAA to B-CU. On this matter, I will await your reply.’’
The letter also asked that no further punitive action be taken toward the NAA.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Bethune-Cookman University had not responded to a request for comment.
Check back for more on this story. A detailed account also will appear in this week’s print issues of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier.
