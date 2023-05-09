Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks to thousands of attendees from more than 12 countries gathered in Orlando on May 4 for the first day of the 2023 International Leadership Summit. The summit kicked was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and featured sessions with Jakes, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Bishop Tudor Bismark.
Highlights from included the announcement of a $250,000 matching gift for the T.D. Jakes Foundation to support underserved communities from the ActOne Group, led by Howroyd, who serves as founder and CEO.
Bismark is the founder and overseer of Jabula New Life Ministries International. He is a senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, the headquarters of Jabula.
Author and entrepreneur Nona Jones of Gainesville also was one of the many speakers at the conference. She attended the University of Florida and has served as Global Faith Partnerships at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. She currently is the chief content and partnerships officer for YouVersion, developer of the online and mobile Bible platform
