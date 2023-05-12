Bishop T.D. Jakes, pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, hosted thousands of attendees from more than 12 countries gathered in Orlando for his 2023 International Leadership Summit. The summit was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and featured sessions with Jakes, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Bishop Tudor Bismark.
Highlights from the event included the announcement of a $250,000 matching gift for the T.D. Jakes Foundation to support underserved communities from the ActOne Group, led by Howroyd, who serves as founder and CEO.
Bismark, the founder and overseer of Jabula New Life Ministries International, also was a key speaker. He is a senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, the headquarters of Jabula.
Author and entrepreneur Nona Jones of Gainesville also one of the speakers at the conference. She attended the University of Florida and has served as Global Faith Partnerships at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.
She currently is the chief content and partnerships officer for YouVersion, developer of the online and mobile Bible platform.
Jakes also had a session with Charlie Scharf, left, CEO of Wells Fargo, at the summit about a new partnership between Wells Fargo & Company and the T.D. Jakes Group.
They have announced a 10-year, billion-dollar partnership with Wells Fargo & Company to revitalize neighborhoods, foster economic opportunity, and create long-term change in communities in need across America.
The partnership between Wells Fargo and the T.D. Jakes Group, which includes T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, TDJ Enterprises, and T.D.
Jakes Foundation, will include up to $1 billion in capital and financing from Wells Fargo as well as grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation, the companies said.
The summit coincided with the release this month of Jakes’ new book, “Disruptive Thinking: A Daring Strategy to Change How We Live, Lead, and Love.”
In the book, Jakes provides skills to help “leaders, thinkers, doers and creators’’ evolve their most original and potentially transformational ideas from vision to reality.
As he shared at the summit, the book encourages leaders to “think differently and find the courage to challenge the status quo’’ to seek meaningful change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.