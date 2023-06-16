Many cities in Florida will be observing Juneteenth this month, which celebrates the emancipation of freed slaves.
Here are just some of the events happening in South Florida during the Juneteenth weekend.
Fort Lauderdale
A Juneteenth Family Festival takes place on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. at Mills Pond Park, 2201 Northwest 9th Ave.
Miami
The Miami Children’s Museum in downtown Miami will celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 with a dance party, story time, a march, and other activities. The museum is located at 80 MacArthur Causeway.
On the white sands of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park during the Juneteenth weekend, Copa Cabana celebrates Haitian culture. At the historic site, which was originally a “Colored Only” beach during the time of segregation, Copa Cabana brings generations together for a day of live music and blue waves. Along with Roody Roodboy and Nico from Enposib, the headliner is the Haitian band Ka. Success Junior and FLAV Gabel are the event’s hosts. Tickets are $25 for the June 17 event, which runs from 3 to 11 p.m. https://virginiakeybeachpark.net/ projects
Miami Gardens
Experience Miami Gardens’ Black culture at the third annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration at Hard Rock Stadium. The festival, which is being hosted by comedian Marvin Dixon, will include DJ Bo Weezy and local talent showcasing the community’s diversity, unity and accomplishments. The event is sponsored by Councilman Reggie Leon, Robert L. Stephens III and Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson of the City of Miami Gardens. The cost for general admission is $10 per car, and it starts at 5 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Pompano Beach
The 22nd Annual Blues and Sweet Potato Pie Juneteenth Festival is just one of the many Juneteenth events scheduled in Broward County. The free event is Saturday, June 17 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Apollo Park, 1580 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach, adjacent to the Broward County Northwest Branch Library. It will include children’s activities, cultural entertainment, live music, storytelling, face painting, arts and crafts, poetry, Civil War historical re-enactors, book giveaways, food trucks and the legendary sweet potato pie contest.
