Justice Francis targeted in challenges to appeals court candidates

TALLAHASSEE – Legal challenges to six candidates seeking to be appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to two appellate courts took another twist Friday, Dec. 2, after plaintiffs filed requests to disqualify Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis from the cases.
The challenges, originally filed Nov. 17 at the Supreme Court, contend the candidates vying for seats on the 5th District Court of Appeal and a newly created 6th District Court of Appeal are ineligible because they live outside the jurisdictions of those courts.
Justice Jamie Grosshans already has recused herself from the cases and Justices Charles Canady and John Couriel have drawn objections to their participation.
DeSantis tapped Francis to fill a vacancy at the Supreme Court in 2020 but her appointment was embroiled in a legal and political battle. At the time, then-state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat, asked the court to block Francis’ appointment because she did not at the time meet a 10-year Florida Bar membership requirement for justices.
In a rebuke to DeSantis, the Florida Supreme Court unanimously rejected Francis and ordered the governor to appoint another candidate from a list of nominees. DeSantis selected Grosshans in 2020 and appointed Francis in August, after the 10-year requirement had been satisfied.
In motions filed Friday, plaintiffs argued that Francis’ tangled appointment history could taint her handling of the current challenges.
The court’s decision in Thompson’s lawsuit “had a direct personal effect on Justice Francis because it invalidated her appointment to the Florida Supreme Court,” the motions said.
The plaintiffs have “an objectively reasonable fear that Justice Francis cannot fairly and impartially render a decision in this case,” their lawyers wrote. “The appearance of impropriety that would result from Justice Francis participating in this case is not in the best interest of the administration of justice.”
The seven-member Supreme Court’s rules require five justices for quorums to consider cases. If five justices are not available, a temporary associate justice is appointed.
