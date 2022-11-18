Ladapo to continue as surgeon general

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Nov. 14 that controversial state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo will remain in the post as DeSantis enters his second term.
“Dr. Ladapo has done a great job as @ FLSurgeonGen,” DeSantis tweeted. “His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, especially on schools, masks and mRNA shots. Happy to announce he’ll return for our 2nd term!”
Ladapo replied on Twitter, “thanks for the love.”
Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Florida Department of Health, added, “Gov. It has been a privilege & pleasure to serve under your leadership. I have a feeling the best is yet to come. I look forward to continuing my service to the great people of Florida alongside my incredible team at @HealthyFla.”
DeSantis last year hired Ladapo as a replacement for former Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. Ladapo has been a controversial national figure because of his views on issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and treatments for transgender people.
DeSantis last week named three transition chairmen who will advise him on appointments going into the second term, which begins in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.